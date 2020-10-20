CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $265,812.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,796,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $564,675.78.

On Friday, September 25th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $574,550.46.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $279,259.56.

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $272,055.96.

On Friday, September 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90.

CARG opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 181.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 22.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 40.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

