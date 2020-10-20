Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,023,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 631,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 257,600 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,565,000 after buying an additional 680,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

