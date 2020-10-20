$573.85 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to post sales of $573.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.70 million and the highest is $582.28 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $537.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

JAZZ opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $156.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,176.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

