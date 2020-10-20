iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IRBT. Colliers Securities lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $94.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $263,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 57.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 89.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

