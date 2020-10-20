Morgan Stanley Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $110.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.68.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT opened at $123.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $285,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,412 shares of company stock valued at $13,779,159. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,981,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.