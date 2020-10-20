BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MZA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MZA opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in various investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and issued by Arizona and Puerto Rico.

