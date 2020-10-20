ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $198,810.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $198,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total value of $201,287.03.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

