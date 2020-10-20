Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 293,500 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 997,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $42,990 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

