Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OIA opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
