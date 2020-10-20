Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 30.0% in September

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OIA opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

