Insider Selling: Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,399. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Georgina Wraight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covetrus alerts:

On Friday, September 25th, Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Covetrus Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.55.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 214,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.