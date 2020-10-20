Short Interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Increases By 29.8%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 352,200 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEEL opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

