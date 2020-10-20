Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 15,616 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $717,867.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $439,657.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 20,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.16 and a beta of 1.47. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 29.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the software’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,855 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,851 shares of the software’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 46,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

