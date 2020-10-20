Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 3,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,198.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00.
- On Monday, August 17th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $245,190.00.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Kirk Somers sold 82 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $6,519.00.
Shares of CDLX stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.
Cardlytics Company Profile
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
