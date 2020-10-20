Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Kirk Somers Sells 3,000 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $247,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,198.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $245,190.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Kirk Somers sold 82 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $6,519.00.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after purchasing an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.43.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

