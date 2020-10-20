Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Insider Michael D. Sieger Sells 2,868 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $275,729.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,840.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Progressive by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

