Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The ongoing pandemic impacted Gilead’s sales for both the HCV and HIV franchises, which caused fewer healthcare provider visits and screenings. HIV sales are impacted by lower sales volume of Truvada. Meanwhile, the company lifted its annual guidance probably to account for sales from its antiviral drug remdesivir for COVID-19. Nevertheless, the strong performance of Biktarvy maintains a solid momentum. Gilead is seeing early signs of recovery from this impact and expects a full rebound by the second half. Increase in demand for remdesivir should boost the top line. Yescarta is picking up gradually. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the prospects of remdesivir will be hit once a vaccine is out. Stiff competition for HIV is also a concern. Estimates for Q3 are down three cents in the past year.”

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.