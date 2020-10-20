Insider Selling: Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.25, for a total transaction of $358,875.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.53.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,306,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $9,616,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

