State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $144,000 Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.81. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.