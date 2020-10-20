State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.