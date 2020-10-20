State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,310 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $266.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.