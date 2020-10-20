1,906 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,360.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $89.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

