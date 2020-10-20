State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $231,000 Holdings in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.