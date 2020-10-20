State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $186,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fluor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Fluor by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Fluor by 15.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.74.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.