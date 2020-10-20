State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $159,000 in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

BPYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

BPYU opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.