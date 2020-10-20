State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 558 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

