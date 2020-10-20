Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. Truist began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 3.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.