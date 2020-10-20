Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Domtar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489,496 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 64.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 607,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 91.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after buying an additional 726,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 91.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after buying an additional 499,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UFS opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. Domtar Corp has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UFS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

