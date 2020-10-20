ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,563,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

NYSE CHX opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

