Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 97.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,094,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 81.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 151,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $104.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.54.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

