Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 666 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of National Bankshares worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Bankshares by 46.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National Bankshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49. National Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. National Bankshares had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

