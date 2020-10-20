Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Southern First Bancshares worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 29.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 74.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $244,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

