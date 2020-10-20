State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $257,000 Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after buying an additional 94,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,486,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,375,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,589,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,819 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,320,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,655 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

