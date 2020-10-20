State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $1,998,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 44.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 110.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 140,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 21.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 707,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 125,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

