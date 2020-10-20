Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 146,180 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Selecta Biosciences worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $62,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,447,023.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 2,000,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

SELB opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

