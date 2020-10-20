State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 199.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. Guardant Health Inc has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,782.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,397 shares of company stock worth $760,971,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

