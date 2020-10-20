State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,995.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 418,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

