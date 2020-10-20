State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

