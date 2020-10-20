State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 86,995.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,636 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 1,407,599 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 861.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 778,294 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.61 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

