State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Belden were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,884,000 after buying an additional 342,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 528.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 194,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 163,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Belden had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Belden from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

