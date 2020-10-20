AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AXT worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley Securities cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B.Riley Securit downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.99 million, a P/E ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.93. AXT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.81.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,870 shares of company stock valued at $603,798 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

