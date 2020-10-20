State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,597 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 216,105 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,050 over the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of AMKR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.