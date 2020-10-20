Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,717 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Waitr worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waitr by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Waitr by 739.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Waitr by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -4.30.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Waitr in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

