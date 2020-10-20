State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,776,000 after buying an additional 385,188 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.