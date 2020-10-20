Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 260.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE:SI opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.52. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SI. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

