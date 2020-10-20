Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 516.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.69.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.