State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 115 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 971,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,654,000 after acquiring an additional 281,568 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,061,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 165,169 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,381,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,417,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 29.51 and a quick ratio of 29.38.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

