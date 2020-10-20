Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,405 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELOX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

ELOX stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

