State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 162.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crown were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crown by 171.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 534.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,335,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 388,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 641,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 277,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $84.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

