State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,537,000 after buying an additional 136,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after buying an additional 296,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 812.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after buying an additional 565,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 72,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

