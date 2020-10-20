NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,969 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTCT opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.