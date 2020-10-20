State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of DSP Group worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $155,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of DSP Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DSP Group during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $341.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

